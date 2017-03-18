Internet Sensation, Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell Dies

Earlier this week Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell, known for her hilarious viral cooking videos, was reportedly on life support from a massive heart attack. It was reported Friday evening, from a message posted by her son on social media, that she’s passed away.

“Thank you for all the prayers and hope,” Tavis Hunter, O’Dell’s son who would film her cooking segments said on Facebook. “It did all it can do and now God made the decision to take my mother home where it’s peace and joy and I’m OK with that. She can finally be happy. RIP momma Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell. I love you.”

O’Dell was known for cooking and cursing, often telling funny antidotes with her recipes. In one video, she explains the benefit of making burgers at home versus McDonald’s where, she says, they’re stingy with the tomatoes.

In addition to creating viral videos, O’Dell had a part in “Barbershop 3”, did a cooking segment with TMZ and even helped Sherri Shepherd make pork chops

“I got an easy life where my boys are just [like], ‘give me what I want.’ Make it easy for me,” the star told TMZ about her simple approach to cooking. “But that’s all I want to do: Cook and talk to Facebook.”

May she rest in peace.

RELATED STORIES:

Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is Fighting For Her Life

Auntie Fee Hilariously Schools & Reads Sherri Shepherd While Frying Up Some Pork Chops [NSFW]

A Recipe For Cultural Appropriation: The People Behind ‘Thug Kitchen’ Are White & I’m Not Feeling It

Also On 93.9 WKYS: