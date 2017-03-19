Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Shook

Drizzy went and pulled a Beyonce—he dropped a new album to folks’ surprise.

While the More Life had been delayed for months, this is the first project from Drake since 2015 that won’t be locked down to Apple Music for some period of time, Pitchfork reported. You can stream the 22-song album on Spotify Tidal, and Google Play Music and purchase it on iTunes now!

The Toronto-native is joined by the likes of Kanye West, Sampha, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Giggs to name a few. And of course, Black Twitter is losing their damn mind:

Rick Ross: I just dropped my new album Drake: oh, sorry #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/O7b6dQPoAC — lil pooperscooper 🌺 (@xPTvo) March 19, 2017

When Drake says he's anointed and sent from God pic.twitter.com/uBNyCoPjx7 — brittney dont lie. (@ShovelSeller) March 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/G4SHI/status/843262121966272512

lmfaoooo drake went from fake dirty south to fake jamaican to fake black brit. im CRINE. — z a h i r a 🇩🇴 (@bad_dominicana) March 19, 2017

Summer 17 is going to be lit #MoreLife 🌺 @Drake — Deepika Sharma (@deeshass) March 19, 2017

Drake albums really a trip. I'll be dabbin on one song , in my feelings on the next, confused as hell like pic.twitter.com/AUAdZOFb12 — versace backwoods (@jefehuey) March 19, 2017

Drake is something else #goat — Stephen Johnson (@62stephen1) March 19, 2017

Had a heart attack bumping the first song of more life my god🤘🏽😵 @Drake you monster pic.twitter.com/uiPqlB1Sdc — Just.Gambino (@ll_Augustine_ll) March 19, 2017

"Drake has officially passed Jay-z and he only 30" pic.twitter.com/Ji8Sp41243 — (@itshovz) March 19, 2017

drake haters listenin to more life pic.twitter.com/WLtDHWM5M8 — thane tomlinson (@ovothane) March 19, 2017

This song tho. I'm sorry but how did you create such magic in 1 track 😩🙌🏾@Drake pic.twitter.com/0ctDX0jp63 — Nwora Emenike (@NworaE) March 19, 2017

When drake said he drunk texted j-lo pic.twitter.com/bDb9jaR9vL — Jacob Knox (@KnoxJacob21) March 19, 2017

Drake and Ye was in the studio like : "WATCH OUT FOR ME I'M BOUTTTT TO GLOW" pic.twitter.com/lsWVnHRmWC — SAAFÎR (@_thegifted__) March 19, 2017

BEAUTIES what do you think? Is this Drake’s best album yet?

