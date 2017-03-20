Drake “More Life” ( Tracklist w/ Production Credits)

I love all of the streaming outlets that gives us a chance to check out a brand new album as soon as it drops. But f your like me, you still like the feeling of opening up a CD sometimes and checking out the credits. So you should love this. Here is the entire Drake album / Track listing with Production Credits. Enjoy.
1. Free Smoke
Composers: A. Graham, M. Samuels, A. Ritter, M. Bernard, B. Antoine, D Sewell, P. Bender, S. Mavin, P. Moss & N. Saalfield
Producers: Allen Ritter & Boi 1da
2. No Long Talk (Feat. Giggs)
Composers: A. Graham, N. Thompson, S. Lindstrom, T. Gomringer & K. Gomringer
Producers: Murda Beatz & Cubeatz
3. Passionfruit
Composers: A. Graham & N. Rogues
Producers: Nana Rogues
4. Jorja Interlude (Feat. Jorja Smith)
Composers: A. Graham, N. Shebib, J. Smith, D. McLean & A. Eccleston
Producers: Noah “40” Shebib
5. Get It Together (Feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)
Composers: A. Graham, P Jefferies, N. Shebib, B. Nqwiliso, N Maphumulo, Nkosinathi Maphumulo & Busisiwe Nqwiliso
Producers: Nineteen85, 40, & Stwo
6. Madiba Riddim
Composers: A. Graham, P Jefferies, A. Feeney & Charlie Handsome
Producers: Frank Dukes & Nineteen85
7. Blem
Composers: A. Graham, T. Williams & L. Ritchie
Producers: T-Minus
8. 4422 (feat. Sampha)
Composers: S. Sisay & F. NguyenTran
Producers: FrancisGotHeat
9. Gyalchester
Composers: A. Graham, I. Megyimorecz & R. Brooks
Producers: iBeatz
10. Skepta Interlude (Feat. Skepta)
Composers: Skepta & Nana Rogues
Producers: Rogues
11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)
Composers: A. Graham, Q. Marshall, J. Webster, S. Lindstorm, T. Gomringer & K. Gomringer
Producers: Murda Beatz & Cubeatz
12. Sacrifices (Feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)
Composers: A. Graham, T. Epps, J. Williams, T. Williams & D. Johnson
Producers: T-Minus & DeeJay
13. Nothings Into Somethings
Composers: A. Graham, R. Martinez, N. Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin & E. Panford
Producers: Wallis Lane, G. Ry, & Nabeyin
14. Teenage Fever
Composers: A. Graham, M. Thomas, J. Lopez, R. Jerkins, F. Jerkins III, L. Daniels & C. Rooney
Producers: Hagler
15. KMT (Feat. Giggs)
Composers: A. Graham, N. Thompson, C. Shaikh & C. Clayburn
Producers: Ness Beats & Chef Pasquale
16. Lose You
Composers: A. Graham, N. Shebib & S. Vidal
Producers: Stwo & 40.
17. Can’t Have Everything
Composers: A. Graham, J. Singh & S. Samson
Producers: Jazzfeezy & Steve Samson
18. Glow (Feat. Kanye West)
Composers: A. Graham, K. West, N. Shebib, C. Young, L. King Jr, Noah Shebib, M. Yusef, J. Sakiya Sandifer, N. Goldstein, Phillip Bailey, Maurice White, Aubrey Graham, Carlo Montagnese, Majid Al Maskati, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Anthony Jeffries, Ilsey Juber, Kenza Sa
Producers: 40, Noah Goldstein, & Kanye West
19. Since Way Back (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
Composers: A. Graham, J. Brathwaite, N. Shebib, R. Martinez, M. Hutchison, M. Surio, R. Kelly & W. Campbell
Producers: 40, T0PFLR, G. Ry, PARTYNEXTDOOR, & M3rge
20. Fake Love
Composers: A. Graham, A. Hernandez, A. Feeney, B. Hazzard, L. Huff, G. McFadden & J. Whitehead
Producers: Vinylz
21. Ice Melts (Feat. Young Thug)
Composers: L A. Graham, J.Williams, J. Priester & L. Griffin Jr Producers: Supah Mario
22. Do Not Disturb
Composers: A. Graham, M. Samuels, A. Ritter, N. Shebib, Snoh Aalegra & L. Kali Producers: 40, Boi 1da, & Allen Ritter