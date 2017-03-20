Drake “More Life” ( Tracklist w/ Production Credits)

I love all of the streaming outlets that gives us a chance to check out a brand new album as soon as it drops. But f your like me, you still like the feeling of opening up a CD sometimes and checking out the credits. So you should love this. Here is the entire Drake album / Track listing with Production Credits. Enjoy.

1. Free Smoke

Composers: A. Graham, M. Samuels, A. Ritter, M. Bernard, B. Antoine, D Sewell, P. Bender, S. Mavin, P. Moss & N. Saalfield

Producers: Allen Ritter & Boi 1da

2. No Long Talk (Feat. Giggs)

Composers: A. Graham, N. Thompson, S. Lindstrom, T. Gomringer & K. Gomringer

Producers: Murda Beatz & Cubeatz

3. Passionfruit

Composers: A. Graham & N. Rogues

Producers: Nana Rogues

4. Jorja Interlude (Feat. Jorja Smith)

Composers: A. Graham, N. Shebib, J. Smith, D. McLean & A. Eccleston

Producers: Noah “40” Shebib

5. Get It Together (Feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)

Composers: A. Graham, P Jefferies, N. Shebib, B. Nqwiliso, N Maphumulo, Nkosinathi Maphumulo & Busisiwe Nqwiliso

Producers: Nineteen85, 40, & Stwo

6. Madiba Riddim

Composers: A. Graham, P Jefferies, A. Feeney & Charlie Handsome

Producers: Frank Dukes & Nineteen85

7. Blem

Composers: A. Graham, T. Williams & L. Ritchie

Producers: T-Minus

8. 4422 (feat. Sampha)

Composers: S. Sisay & F. NguyenTran

Producers: FrancisGotHeat

9. Gyalchester

Composers: A. Graham, I. Megyimorecz & R. Brooks

Producers: iBeatz

10. Skepta Interlude (Feat. Skepta)

Composers: Skepta & Nana Rogues

Producers: Rogues

11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)

Composers: A. Graham, Q. Marshall, J. Webster, S. Lindstorm, T. Gomringer & K. Gomringer

Producers: Murda Beatz & Cubeatz

12. Sacrifices (Feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)

Composers: A. Graham, T. Epps, J. Williams, T. Williams & D. Johnson

Producers: T-Minus & DeeJay

13. Nothings Into Somethings

Composers: A. Graham, R. Martinez, N. Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin & E. Panford

Producers: Wallis Lane, G. Ry, & Nabeyin

14. Teenage Fever

Composers: A. Graham, M. Thomas, J. Lopez, R. Jerkins, F. Jerkins III, L. Daniels & C. Rooney

Producers: Hagler

15. KMT (Feat. Giggs)

Composers: A. Graham, N. Thompson, C. Shaikh & C. Clayburn

Producers: Ness Beats & Chef Pasquale

16. Lose You

Composers: A. Graham, N. Shebib & S. Vidal

Producers: Stwo & 40.

17. Can’t Have Everything

Composers: A. Graham, J. Singh & S. Samson

Producers: Jazzfeezy & Steve Samson

18. Glow (Feat. Kanye West)

Composers: A. Graham, K. West, N. Shebib, C. Young, L. King Jr, Noah Shebib, M. Yusef, J. Sakiya Sandifer, N. Goldstein, Phillip Bailey, Maurice White, Aubrey Graham, Carlo Montagnese, Majid Al Maskati, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Anthony Jeffries, Ilsey Juber, Kenza Sa

Producers: 40, Noah Goldstein, & Kanye West

19. Since Way Back (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Composers: A. Graham, J. Brathwaite, N. Shebib, R. Martinez, M. Hutchison, M. Surio, R. Kelly & W. Campbell

Producers: 40, T0PFLR, G. Ry, PARTYNEXTDOOR, & M3rge

20. Fake Love

Composers: A. Graham, A. Hernandez, A. Feeney, B. Hazzard, L. Huff, G. McFadden & J. Whitehead

Producers: Vinylz

21. Ice Melts (Feat. Young Thug)

Composers: L A. Graham, J.Williams, J. Priester & L. Griffin Jr Producers: Supah Mario

22. Do Not Disturb

Composers: A. Graham, M. Samuels, A. Ritter, N. Shebib, Snoh Aalegra & L. Kali Producers: 40, Boi 1da, & Allen Ritter

Also On 93.9 WKYS: