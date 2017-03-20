Radio One Exclusives
SXSW Recap: Migos, Solange, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill & More Perform SXSW 2017

Staff
South by Southwest (SXSW) closed out another year of its music festival full of shows with an incredible list of performers.

Houston’s finest repped including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, DJ Michael 5000 Watts, and more all repped for H-Town!

A few of music’s hottest acts including Gucci Mane, Solange, Migos, and Lil Yachty also all hit stages around Austin, TX.

Thot thot thot 🙌🏾 MIGOS with the #SXSW sauce! 💦 😩☔️ #badandboujee @migos #youtube #migos

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

Lil Yachty x "Minnesota" x 2017 MTV Woodie Awards x #SXSW ⛵️ #LILBOAT @lilyachty

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

Meek Mill performed in his case at #MakeTrapGreatAgain #SXSW 🔥 #MeekMill @meekmill

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

Bibi Bourelly ballin' at #SXSW 💸🏀💸 @bibibourelly

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

 

Flip through all of our SXSW photos and videos HERE.

