SXSW Recap: Migos, Solange, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill & More Perform SXSW 2017

South by Southwest (SXSW) closed out another year of its music festival full of shows with an incredible list of performers.

Houston’s finest repped including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, DJ Michael 5000 Watts, and more all repped for H-Town!

A few of music’s hottest acts including Gucci Mane, Solange, Migos, and Lil Yachty also all hit stages around Austin, TX.

Thot thot thot 🙌🏾 MIGOS with the #SXSW sauce! 💦 😩☔️ #badandboujee @migos #youtube #migos A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Solange gave us a real Seat At The Table last night! 🤘🏾💆🏾 👏🏾#blackgirlmagic ‬#solange @saintrecords – @Regrann from @jascrockett A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Lil Yachty x "Minnesota" x 2017 MTV Woodie Awards x #SXSW ⛵️ #LILBOAT @lilyachty A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Meek Mill performed in his case at #MakeTrapGreatAgain #SXSW 🔥 #MeekMill @meekmill A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Bibi Bourelly ballin' at #SXSW 💸🏀💸 @bibibourelly A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

