Drake Takes Aim At Tory Lanez On ‘Do Not Disturb’

Whether you’re a critic or fan, you’ve been listening to Drake‘s latest project More Life since it dropped over the weekend. Like us, you’ve probably been speculating about which rappers he’s dissing. With bars like “How you let the kid fighting ghostwriting rumors turn you into a ghost?” and “All you did was write the book on garbage ass Rollies,” it’s clear from the start Meek Mill was one enemy Drake took aim for. But what about Canadian foe Tory Lanez?
On his very last track, “Do Not Disturb,” the Young Money superstar seems to address Tory with a play on his given name (Daystar Peterson), just before referencing his 2016 debut studio album I Told You. Drizzy raps, “You overnight celebrity, you one day star/I swear I told you I’m in this bitch for eternity/I am a reflection of all of your insecurities/Behind closed doors a lot of 6 God worshipping/Done talk now ‘cause there’s other shit that concerning me.”
It doesn’t get any clearer for us and apparently, Twitter feels the same. Tory, who’s earned the reputation for being somewhat of a Drizzy knockoff, quickly became the butt of Twitter’s jokes after More Life dropped.
