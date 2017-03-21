Chance The Rapper’s Child Support Case Is Officially Closed

Chance The Rapper often brags about the joys of fatherhood and how much he loves being a dad to his 18-month-old daughter, Kensli — but lots of drama behind the scenes regarding his relationship with his baby mama.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Chano and ex-girlfriend Kirsten Corley had agreed to an original parenting plan in June 2016, which was dependent on them living together, but now they are in the process of setting up separate residences. On Monday in an Illinois court, the former couple finally struck an agreement over how much Chance will ante up in child support.

Kristen’s lawyer told reporters, “This case ended quickly because of the unusually high level of cooperation between the parents putting their child’s best interest first.” While Chance’s lawyer added, “The parties have reached a full agreement. The case is concluded. I’m going to give major credit to Chance and Kirsten for working together to reach a deal that’s fair for their daughter, fair for them both.”

The news comes just after the inspirational Chicago rapper revealed that having a daughter gave him a renewed sense of appreciation for his mother and that he’s considering moving back in with his parents.

Chance is the future.