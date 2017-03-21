S.W.A.T. Team Kills Pregnant Woman, Sheriff Claims Boyfriend Used Her As A Human Shield

Family shared these photos of Alteria Woods, the innocent woman who was shot & killed during SWAT home search. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/PlMEY4V2qx — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) March 19, 2017

A pregnant 21-year-old, Alteria Woods, became another innocent woman killed by law enforcement. In Gifford, Florida on Sunday, Woods was caught in the crossfire of a shootout when a S.W.A.T team raided a “known drug house.”

According to deputies, officers went to the house to enforce a warrant against Woods’ boyfriend, Andrew Coffee IV, and his father, Andrew Coffee III, when the son started shooting at them. Three deputies started firing back and according to Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar, Coffee tried to use his girlfriend as a shield. Loar insisted, “Andrew Coffee IV cowardly was using her as protection.”

Woods’ family is still not getting the answers they need from law enforcement, however. Arlene Cooper, Alteria Woods’ aunt, vented, “I’ve never heard of this before. We don’t know what to do, no closure.” She continues, “I was in shock…four months pregnant.”

Many people gathered at the scene of the shooting on Sunday calling for justice and peace between Black communities and law enforcement. Such demonstrations reflect a recent push to uplift more Black women, girls, and femmes who suffer harm from law enforcement.

Cooper asserts, “I feel justice haven’t been done in this community, and something needs to be done.”

