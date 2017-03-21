Joey Badass Sued After Assaulting Donald Trump Impersonator

Joey Badass may have to pay up after assaulting a man at an L.A. MTV event back in September.

According to reports, both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton impersonators were on stage with the rapper during his performance, but while he didn’t mind the Clinton rep, Trump’s rep was not welcome and got the boot.

From TMZ: “Phillip Wilburn, who’s appeared on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live! before, says he was performing at an L.A. MTV event in September when Joey shoved him in the back with such force he fell off the stage. Wilburn says he had to shell out $1k in medical expenses after the fall and might possibly need surgery so things could add up to $25k. He thinks he’ll lose around $50k in lost profits due to his injuries.”

Wilburn is asking for $1.5 million in damages. Video of the incident is below.