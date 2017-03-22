LeBron James Issues Warning To Former NFL Star Lavar Ball

Lavar Ball, the father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, crossed that line this month after saying that LeBron James’ sons would struggle to reach their potential because they’re living in their dad’s shadow. However, Bron Bron clapped back during an interview with ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.

He warned, “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth; keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now. He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me. But keep my family out of this.”

The beef stemmed from comments Ball made when he was a guest on In the Zone with Chris Broussard on March 10, claiming that his son Lonzo is the best player in the world. He added, “You got LeBron—it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad. And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft. You’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

But the overly involved dad’s boasting about his sons has paid off. According to the New York Daily News, interviews with six NBA coaches and executives showed that “LaVar may be overbearing but not enough to prevent them from wanting to select Lonzo in the draft.” Lonzo’s NBA debut is just seven months away.