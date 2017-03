The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Reverend Dr. Venetta Rather is the founder and executive director of “My Sister My Seed.” She talks about the epidemic of missing young women and its link to sex trafficking in the DMV area. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: