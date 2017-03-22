Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV And You Won’t Believe Which Show

Keyshia Cole is back and ready for her close up.

The Jasmine Brand reports that the singer along with her ex husband, Daniel “Booby” Gibson has officially joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Although Keyshia denied the rumors during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, insiders revealed, “After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts. Keyshia’s bringing on her fashion stylist and personal assistant and her ex husband, Booby.”

Last month before the deal was finalized, Keyshia revealed that she and Mona Scott-Young were negotiating what it would take for her to join the show, saying, “We shot some numbers around and I told her what it would take for me to be on the show and she said she would go back and try to get with them because it was like a number that obviously (was high).”

When asked if that price was $1 million, the singer replied, “It was a little more than that.” Check out the photo above of Keyshia Cole hanging with a few of her LHHH cast members.

Will you be watching?