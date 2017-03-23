Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The Internet Loses It

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth album could be on the way! How do we know? Because he posted the Roman numeral four on his Instagram account.

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

That’s right, new music could be coming soon. The rapper’s previous albums have all been praised by critics with his Section. 80 mixtape officially recognized as his debut. Number two was the spiritually charged good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012, followed by number three, To Pimp a Butterfly, in 2015.

Lamar deleted all other photos on his Instagram so we can zone in on that impactful IV. Outside of this, all that is known about the album is that it will be “very urgent” and informed by “how wayward things have gone within the past few months,” according to an interview with Lamar. The album also might involve Rick Rubin and feature stories on parenting a hypothetical daughter.

Whatever should happen, fans are already getting anxious. Check out some hilarious reactions below.

So i'm thinking Kendrick Lamar releasing his album tomorrow — SC:resmyhustle (@ResMyHustle) March 23, 2017

@kendricklamar i need ur Love — lainy del rey 🖤 (@dreamedofpara) March 23, 2017

WAKING UP TO NEW KENDRICK ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/bt9MShnmYm — Bernard A Uechtritz (@BADUechtritz) March 23, 2017

King @kendricklamar !!!!! Yas yas yas please drop before Coachella!!! pic.twitter.com/tn6Rnr3q8M — Suzette Rodriguez (@RadioSuzette) March 23, 2017

Me finding out there's new Kendrick out. pic.twitter.com/vktkvsuHGP — philip (@boywonderCT) March 23, 2017

Some can’t even deal with the anxiety.

Hopefully Kendrick Lamar's album doesn't come out til next year. Not enough space between albums makes me uneasy. — Orange Leader (@LucasisJesus) March 23, 2017

It seems like we’ll have to stay anticipating as we dream about and contemplate the number four!

