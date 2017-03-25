[Exclusive] Kevin Ross Performs His New Single “Baby Don’t Go”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
D.C. native Kevin Ross released his debut album “The Awakening” to rave reviews. With a number 1 hit “Long Song Away” under his belt, Ross is prepping the world for more music. Live in studio Ross performs what will be his new single “Baby Don’t Go.”
