[Exclusive] Kevin Ross Performs His New Single “Baby Don’t Go”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

D.C. native Kevin Ross released his debut album “The Awakening” to rave reviews. With a number 1 hit “Long Song Away” under his belt, Ross is prepping the world for more music. Live in studio Ross performs what will be his new single “Baby Don’t Go.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From Kevin Ross!