kevin_ross_baby_dont_go_610x344_906397251897

KYS-TV: DMV Unplugged
[Exclusive] Kevin Ross Performs His New Single “Baby Don’t Go”

kysdc Staff
D.C. native Kevin Ross released his debut album “The Awakening” to rave reviews. With a number 1 hit “Long Song Away” under his belt, Ross is prepping the world for more music. Live in studio Ross performs what will be his new single “Baby Don’t Go.”

