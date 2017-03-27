Music Choice Presents: Sound Check Sessions With Sevyn Streeter

Music Choice Presents: Sound Check Sessions With Sevyn Streeter

Music Choice Presents: Sound Check Sessions With Sevyn Streeter

BJ The Chicago Kid Pays Tribute to Usher’s Confessions

DJ Gemini
Shout to BJ The Chicago Kid for always showing homage to the Legends. He has done tributes to Marvin Gaye, D’angelo and with his latest project he pays tribute to Usher. Usher’s “Confessions” Album turned 20 Last week. Bj remixed a few of the classic tracks from the album. Check it out.

