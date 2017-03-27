Lifestyle
Kerry Washington Steps Out In Fire Red Jumpsuit At Paleyfest

Staff
Scandal star Kerry Washington continued to turn heads with her post-baby physique on Sunday when she teamed up with her cast members to discuss the popular show at Paleyfest.

The New York native shut it down in a red jumpsuit by London based designer Roksanda. With big stylish bows accenting the sleeves, Kerry’s form fitting jumpsuit came with a silky fabric that accented her complimentary neckline and waist, bringing a nice classy pop to the outfit.

The pants were fitted and cropped at her ankles, showing off her beautiful and gold colored Christian Louboutin pumps.

(3.26.17) Paley Fest 🌹🌹🌹 #kerrywashington

A post shared by ALL things Kerry & Janet 😘 (@kerryxjanet) on

Kerry even had to take a moment out to admire her outfit when she pulled out her phone to take a selfie. We don’t blame her!

In addition to working the scarlet red number, Kerry had her hair in a simple up-do while matching her outfit with red lipstick.

Scandal is celebrating its upcoming 100th episode which is set to air on April 13th. Congratulations to Kerry and the cast!

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kerry-washington"><strong>Kerry Washington</strong></a> has been a force to be reckoned with since she first hit the scene back in 1994. Her gradual rise from commercial actress from the Bronx to Emmy-winning leading lady has always been an inspiring one for fans to watch. The mom of two turns 40 years old today. In honor of the big milestone, check out our gallery of Kerry Washington throughout the years.

