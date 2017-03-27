[Watch] Lupe Fiasco May Be The Most Dangerous Rapper Alive

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

A lot of rappers talk about being “about that life” but looks like Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco is. On Sunday (March 26th, 2017) the rapper placed a video on is official Facebook page using a samurai sword with the caption #LaidoBoyz. Now to education you what a “Laido is,”

“a Japanese martial art that emphasizes being aware and capable of quickly drawing the sword and responding to a sudden attack.”

And to be clear, Lupe is a multiple black belt. His father had multiple black belts in multiple styles of martial arts so don’t get it confused, Lupe will mess you up.

