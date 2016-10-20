[Watch] Angie’s Newness: Get To Know The Boy Illinois

Radio One Exclusives
Angie Ange | 10.19.16
Leave a comment

Chicago rapper The Boy Illinois has been touring with fellow Chi-town rapper Lupe Fiasco for the last 3 years and tonight they both make an appearance at the Howard Theatre. “Illy” talks about how he linked up with Lupe, where is style both on and off the mic comes from and more in today’s Angie’s Newness.

Make sure you look out for his new album “Home Court Advantage” coming in November and his new joint “Paper” featuring Lyriq below.

Follow The Boy Illinois on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook.

Related: Listen To Angie’s Newness October 11th-14th [Playlist]

Related: [EXCLUSIVE] Angie’s Newness: Rico Nasty Feat. Lil Yachty

notorious b.i.g.

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher's We Acknowledge

18 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher's We Acknowledge

Continue reading [Watch] Angie’s Newness: Get To Know The Boy Illinois

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher's We Acknowledge

We don't acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher's

lupe fiasco , The Boy Illinois

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos