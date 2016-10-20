[Watch] Angie’s Newness: Get To Know The Boy Illinois

Chicago rapper The Boy Illinois has been touring with fellow Chi-town rapper Lupe Fiasco for the last 3 years and tonight they both make an appearance at the Howard Theatre. “Illy” talks about how he linked up with Lupe, where is style both on and off the mic comes from and more in today’s Angie’s Newness.
Make sure you look out for his new album “Home Court Advantage” coming in November and his new joint “Paper” featuring Lyriq below.
