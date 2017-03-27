Entertainment
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé Has Died

Rest in peace, Ebony.

Ebony Banks was just like the majority of people on the planet: an avid member of the Beyhive.

But unlike most of us, the teen got a chance to not only talk to Beyoncé, but to video chat with her on FaceTime. Sadly, the high school student lost her battle lost her battle with cancer over the weekend, just four days after she got to speak with her idol.

According to KHOU,  Ebony’s classmates and friends held a teary-eyed candlelight goodbye vigil for the beloved teen who they call “Ebob.” The same friends are the very reason that Ebony got to chat with Beyoncé because they went so hard on social media with the #EbobMeetsBeyonce to make her last wish come true.

Last week, Banks’ high school district held a special early graduation ceremony for the teen at MD Anderson Hospital, where she was being treated. Rest in peace, Ebony Banks.

