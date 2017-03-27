Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With Sevyn, Hiphop Trends & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

B.o.B‘s gearing up to release another album! The name? He’s not telling yet, but we do know it drops on April 28…

In his recent interview with Kels in the Afternoon, the Atlanta artist dished on his new indie wave and how the freedom helped mold his forthcoming project, shared his thoughts on what’s currently trending in hip-hop, dished on his breakup with Sevyn Streeter and set the record straight on his theory on the shape of the earth.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cool Fact: Did you know Bobby Ray was a fan of dreadlocks? Here’s why he said he can’t get them though:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSKGRisARDD/?taken-by=92qjamsbmore

 

Click HERE to view Kelson’s entire interview with B.o.B.


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

23 photos Launch gallery

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Continue reading These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

B.O.B. , bobby ray , interview , kels in the afternoon , kelson , urban informer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos