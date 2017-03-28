Robe Appeal: Who Wore This Striped Ensemble Best?

Hello Beautiful Staff

The robe sleepwear look is quickly becoming popular among the celebs. You’ve seen your faves sport their favorite robes at basketball games, airports and even the red carpet. Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Marjorie Harvey are no exception as they’ve struck a pose wearing Off-White‘s blue and white striped design with an embroidered rose on the left front side and on the back.

women's ss17 resort Off-White™ "rose robe" & pant in @nylonmag editorial A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

Let’s take a closer look at these three ladies and take a vote!

Blue is one of my favorite colors.. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Singer Ciara wore the while attending the Warner Music Group Grammy’s Party last month. She paired it with a mesh-material black top and black slacks.

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Marjorie Harvey, wife of Steve Harvey wore it while posing for Instagram while in London and paired the blue and white top with black pants and black stiletto boots.

@kellyrowland in ss17 resort women's Off-White™ from @maxfieldla A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Singer Kelly Rowland wore the complete look, top and pants, while giving you the relaxed, comfortable look of the set.

So who wore the sleepwear look in the most creative way? Take our poll!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

FAB OR FUG: Is Zoe Saldana Pulling Off The Pajama Trend On ‘The View’?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Latex Panties And Gold Net Dress