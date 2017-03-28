Robe Appeal: Who Wore This Striped Ensemble Best?

The robe sleepwear look is quickly becoming popular among the celebs. You’ve seen your faves sport their favorite robes at basketball games, airports and even the red carpet.
Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Marjorie Harvey are no exception as they’ve struck a pose wearing Off-White‘s blue and white striped design with an embroidered rose on the left front side and on the back.
Let’s take a closer look at these three ladies and take a vote!
Singer
Ciara wore the while attending the Warner Music Group Grammy’s Party last month. She paired it with a mesh-material black top and black slacks.
Marjorie Harvey, wife of Steve Harvey wore it while posing for Instagram while in London and paired the blue and white top with black pants and black stiletto boots.
Singer Kelly Rowland wore the complete look, top and pants, while giving you the relaxed, comfortable look of the set.
So who wore the sleepwear look in the most creative way? Take our poll!
Take Our Poll DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game
FAB OR FUG: Is Zoe Saldana Pulling Off The Pajama Trend On ‘The View’?
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Latex Panties And Gold Net Dress
GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn
11 photos Launch gallery
1. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
1 of 11
2. DJ Wonder On The 1s & 2s
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
2 of 11
3. Masego Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
3 of 11
4. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
4 of 11
5. #SummerFridays “The Sleepover” Pajama Party
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
5 of 11
6. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
6 of 11
7. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
7 of 11
8. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
8 of 11
9. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
9 of 11
10. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
10 of 11
11. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party
Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany
11 of 11