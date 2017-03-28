GET THE LOOK: Vivian Green’s ‘Be Beautiful Expo’ Style

Lifestyle
Vivian Green graced Philadelphia with her vocals at the Be Beautiful Expo on Saturday. The R&B singer and songwriter posed for photos backstage in VIP. She gave us a luxe all Black look and added a pop of neutral, so cute!

When asked about her ensemble, she revealed that her entire look was BCBG. Yes to an affordable outfit! Here are the details on her look, which you can shop now.

Add some dimension to your Black pants with these $78.00 seamed faux leather panel leggings and this banded faux leather crop top, currently on sale for $47.60.  Because the season is changing, jackets are on sale! However, the jacket she is wearing is no longer available to order, but there is a similar suede jacket available for $173.60 or get a ruffled version, similar to Vivian’s, via Century 21, for $34.99.

The jewelry was gifted to her from her mother, so beautiful!

Happy shopping!

