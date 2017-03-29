Tread Lightly: Spicer Plays Nice With April Ryan At Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing

Charise Frazier

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer decided to change his tone at Wednesday’s press briefing after chiding veteran journalist April Ryan during a tense exchange regarding the Trump-Russia investigation.

Spicer opened the press conference by throwing to Ryan for the first question of the day.

April Ryan gets first question at White House press briefing, asks about calls for Rep. Nunes to recuse himself https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/IygbjXIiBt — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2017

“April,” Spicer said.

“Why thank you Sean!” she said while the press corps laughed in the background.

“How are you today?” he responded

“I’m fine, how are you?” she said.

“Fantastic,” Spicer responded.

Spicer got dragged to hell on social media Tuesday after scolding Ryan for shaking her head at him because he repeatedly cut her off.

In the midst of everything going on, where the White patriarchy seems hell-bent on picking apart prominent Black women, (see Bill O’Reilly and the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag) we just have one piece of advice for Spicer: don’t do it again.

SOURCE: The Hill

Also On 93.9 WKYS: