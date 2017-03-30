Baltimore’s Dr. Shana O. Ntiri Lists Breast Cancer Facts That Could Save Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

https://www.facebook.com/92QJamsBaltimore/videos/1638551269493543/

As we prepare for our first annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness, Dr. Shana O. Ntiri (Medical Director at Baltimore City Cancer Program) sat down with Magic 95.9’s April Watts to talk about breast cancers risks, stats and what her organization offers to help. The disease is more common in women, but it affects the whole family. Will you support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming walk?

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront promenade (3001 Boston Street).

When you register, be sure to join the team of your favorite on-air personality!

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park