Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Being pregnant with twins isn't stopping the iconic singer from slaying the fashion game!

Staff
Leave a comment

Being pregnant with twins isn’t stopping Beyoncé from slaying the fashion game!

On Saturday the iconic singer posted pictures of her gearing up for date night with her husband Jay Z. And of course she was killing it in this purple gown:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Peep her earrings:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Just amazing! We love to see Bey happy and healthy!

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’

INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram

beyonce , Instagram , pregnancy

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos