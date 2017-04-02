Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Being pregnant with twins isn’t stopping Beyoncé from slaying the fashion game!

On Saturday the iconic singer posted pictures of her gearing up for date night with her husband Jay Z. And of course she was killing it in this purple gown:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Peep her earrings:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Just amazing! We love to see Bey happy and healthy!

SOURCE: Instagram

