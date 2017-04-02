Chicago Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Facebook Live Rape

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook in mid-March. More arrests are said to be made in the near future.

According to NBC News, authorities have said the attack involved five or six males, and police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the teen arrested “was one of the offenders in the video.” The young suspect is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

As we previously reported, the teen was assaulted by six assailants who live-streamed the rape and sadly, none of the 40 viewers bothered to call authorities to get the young woman any help. Her mother went to police the next day when her daughter didn’t come home. Thankfully, the teen was found four blocks from her home after police were “working around the clock,” to locate her.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Area Central Detective Commander Brendan Deenihan said that the young rape suvivor knew one of the young men who attacked her and was tricked into going to the house where she was attacked.

“From there, she was not allowed to leave and didn’t consent to what occurred,” Deenihan said.

He adds that the young woman is extremely traumatized and has been getting bullied on social media.

“We have a very good idea of who these individuals are, but working with this victim at this time is very, very slow. She’s traumatized. She’s going to need help for a long time after this,” Deenihan said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he was disgusted after watching the video.

“No woman should ever be treated the way this young woman was,” said Johnson at the press conference on Sunday.

“The young men responsible, they should be ashamed of themselves, they humiliated themselves, they humiliated their families.”

SOURCE: NBC News

RELATED NEWS:

Gang Rape of Chicago Teen Was Watched Live On Facebook, Yet No One Called Police

BET Programming Head Claims She Was Fired While On Leave For Breast Cancer

Angela Rye Destroys GOP Twitter Troll Joe Walsh On CNN: I’m Not Interested In Talking To Bigots’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: