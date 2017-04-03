The DMV
Home > The DMV

Summer Jam 2017: A Boss Up Edition Of Hiphop On The Waterfront!

Staff
Leave a comment
92Q summer jam flyer 2017

Source: Ikon Entertainment

It looks like 2017 is already one of the best years ever for concert in Baltimore and we’re heating it up some more with a BOSS UP edition of our third annual “Summer Jam” (presented by Ikon Entertainment + Dream Bigger Live) starring Rick Ross and Monica, plus Y.F.N. Lucci and more to be announced! It’s going down on Saturday, July 22 at Pier 6 Pavilion!

Want news, exclusive chances to win contests and more at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

#QSummerJam tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at LiveNation.com. Keep your radios and apps locked to 92Q to win a free pair!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SEE ALSO: Jeezy Offers Thug Motivation During #QSummerJam Performance [Exclusive Video]


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Q Summer Jam 2016 Photos

30 photos Launch gallery

Q Summer Jam 2016 Photos

Continue reading Q Summer Jam 2016 Photos

Q Summer Jam 2016 Photos

Monica , pier 6 pavilion , rick ross , summer jam , YFN LUCCI

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos