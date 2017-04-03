Watch! Here’s How Killer Mike Really Feels About Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump

When Killer Mike speaks, people listen — even if they don’t always agree with his perspective.

During an interview with UK’s Channel 4, the rapper may have had added fuel to the controversy fire surrounding Kanye West‘s decision to meet with Donald Trump last year. Mike surprisingly revealed that he wasn’t bothered by the unlikely duo meeting up, saying, “Didn’t bother me. Why wouldn’t you? Black people shouldn’t have permanent friends or enemies. They should have permanent interests.”

The Atlanta emcee added, “If it wasn’t for Dr. Martin Luther King being willing to meet with people like [governor] George Wallace, George Wallace would have not have ended up—starting a racist bigot — he ended [as] a person who found God in some way. Appointed more Blacks to his office than any other governor since him. So, I maintain hope that all human beings can steer a changed course.”

Mike explained that a musician meeting with a president or presidential candidate doesn’t hold nearly as much weight as it would if they were someone like former NLFer/civil rights activist, Jim Brown. He said, “A musician meeting with a presidential candidate isn’t important to me like Jim Brown. Jim Brown, for the last 50 years, has fought against the oppression of all people. Him sitting with President Trump was a significant thing for me, because I know on the other side of the table he was telling the truth.”

Since Ye’s shocking meeting with Trump, he has deleted tweets that showed his in support of the President. Do you agree with Killer Mike?