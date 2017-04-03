HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle

Who says you have to pay hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to achieve? Looking camera-ready at all times is easy and cost efficient when you can do-it-yourself.

Cue your digital girlfriends over at HB. We’ve got you covered.

We’ve enlisted the styling expertise of Joyce Koomson, pro stylist for Indique Hair, who breaks down how to get Kerry’s look in a few simple steps on this episode of Haute Hair.

Hit the play button now and thank us later.

