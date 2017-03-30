Jason Pollock Breaks Down The Cover Up Of The Murder Of Michael Brown In Ferguson

“Mike Brown didn’t rob the f*cking store,” said Jason Pollock, the director of Stranger Fruit, at a panel discussion at SXSW. On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer, which created (another) media firestorm about Black men and police. In one of the many reports, Brown was accused of robbing a store and many people argued he “deserved” to get shot if he robbed a store. Although an unarmed person who “robbed” a store with no weapon does not deserve to get shot, Pollock unpacks the many myths in the Michael Brown case, one being that he robbed a store in the first place.

We caught up with Pollock during SXSW Festival after the premiere of his documentary to discuss the film, white privilege and Darren Wilson admitting Mike Brown never tried to grab his gun.

Check out the interview above with Jason Pollock.

