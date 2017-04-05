Danai Gurira Is Making Us Fall Out From All Her Melanin Glory At The NYU Tisch School Of The Arts Gala

Danai Gurira attended the NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ 2017 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday night looking simply gorgeous with a fun, Springtime look.

The Walking Dead star, looked anything but, wearing a vibrantSpring 2017 coordiante ensemble and pairing with some silver metallic pumps! Beauties, we told you that metallics are the new nude

We love how Danai made this ensemble red carpet ready and stayed strong with color, rocking aorange bag. While it looks like a lunch box, we all can see that Danai is the one looking like a snack!

Danai is givig us some serious glow on the red carpet and you can get it too. Don’t forget a fab highlighter to decorate your décolletage.

She was styled by Thomas Carter Phillips.

