‘Get Out’ Breaks Another Record Set By ‘The Blair Witch Project’

Get Out continues to break new grounds by beating a record set by The Blair Witch Project almost 20 years ago.

According to Forbes, Get Out, which cost less than $5 million to make, has accumulated over $150 million in domestic (U.S.) sales, beating out The Blair Witch Project‘s $140 million gross. This makes Get Out the highest grossing debut project for a writer-director with an original screenplay. The Blair Witch Project originally set the record in 1999, .

The mind behind the racially charged Get Out, Jordan Peele, already set another milestone by becoming the first Black writer-director to earn $100 million on a debut film. Peele is now in talks to direct a live action version of the 1988 anime Akira. With the success of Get Out there’s no doubt that offers are coming left and right for the former Key and Peele star. He already has a series of other social thriller films planned and he’s prepared to bring more Black horror filmmakers to the scene. Hopefully, more history will be made from Peele!

