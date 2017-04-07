Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Involved In Federal Drug Investigation

According to TMZ, Breezy and Weezy are now reportedly targets of a federal drug investigation involving thousands of dollars of narcotics. The site reports that it all started when Miami producer Harrison Garcia, known for his lavish Instagram posts, sent out some texts claiming to have dealt drugs to Brown and Weezy. But, unfortunately for Garcia, replacing weed with a tree emoji was not enough to trick the authorities.

Garcia reportedly exchanged texts with a drug henchman to deliver drugs to Wayne, saying, “I’ll shoot u some trees. It’s for Wayne.” The Miami Herald reports that in another text, Gracia sent a screenshot of a $15,000 bank deposit from Chris Brown, saying, “Look who put money my account.” The woman said, “What that for LOL?” and he responded with a couple of smiley faces and the message, “Drugs … lean and sh*t.”

Miami lean/sizzurp/purple drank trial reveals feds investigating Chris Brown, Lil’ Wayne for drug ties because Miami https://t.co/MfLfRronUs pic.twitter.com/k5AvOOzVGu — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 6, 2017

A federal agent added that Garcia told cops he sold Wayne “a lot of narcotics.” Feds also believe that he used the drug money to buy all the cars, jewelry and shoes that he showcases on Instagram. Lil Wayne and Chris Brown’s camp have yet to speak out about the allegations.