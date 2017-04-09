LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

Erykah Badu was on a roll last night.

The singer popped up on social media last night to converse with her fans via the #AskMeanBadu hashtag.

I got your relationship advice this morning. Answering your questions with an attitude, tho. Cause I only tweet during PMS.#askmeanbadu GO. pic.twitter.com/fmySQs08Vo — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 8, 2017

The singer’s twitter Q&A covered a range of topics from relationships to spirituality. The question of her top 5 all-time favorite rappers, however, wasn’t so easy to answer considering her all of her baby daddies happen to be among hip-hop’s most lyrically gifted rappers. So of course, she curved that question in the way only Badu can.

Now you trying to mess up my child support. #ipleadthe5th https://t.co/4Rga03m5K2 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 8, 2017

Add this to the millions of reasons we love Erykah Badu.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

