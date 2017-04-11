Social Media Creates A Drag For The Ages With #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

United Airlines just took Pepsi’s spot as the latest global brand deep in the throes of a public relations crisis.

After video emerged of officers forcibly dragging David Dao, a 69-year-old grandfather off a United flight in Chicago headed for Kentucky, everyone wondered, “What in the ham sammich is really going on?”

The company’s CEO Oscar Munoz released a letter addressed to United employees Monday adding more fuel to the fire. In the letter, Munoz called Dao “disruptive and belligerent,” and attempted to defend the company’s actions.

“This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help,” Munoz’s statement read. “While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right.”

But social media had nary a moment for Munoz and decided it would be best to repurpose United’s motto. Hence the hashtag, #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos was born and the company was ethered into oblivion.

We gathered a few of the top social media moments below.

Maaannnnn do better #UnitedAirlines smh! @hot981 is going to do better for you and hand you $$$ if you know the new secret sound at 7:10am. @barbiet and I also have #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos on deck! #HollywoodNDaMorning #NotEnoughSeating #PrepareForABeating #unitedairlines A post shared by Make Social Media Great Again! (@tonehollywood) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

MOVE BITCH! GET OUT THE WAY, GET OUT THE WAY!!! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/dS7lmQfyhO — I. King (@IvanKingz) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: We are the most hated company right now. 😓

United Airlines: 1 sec – Hold my Pepsi #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos #UnitedAirlines — Bernie Ecclestoned (@MrEcclestoned) April 11, 2017

Kendall Jenner didn't March so United Airlines can treat ppl like this…it's 2017 a reservation is a reservation!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/2Jpxi028X1 — Master Miller (@j_millerworks) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos we will shut that shit down pic.twitter.com/I4P7HNRkA8 — Joshua Watson (@WhosJosh) April 11, 2017

