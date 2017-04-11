Trump On Pace To Outspend Obama’s 8 Years Of Travel Expenses in 1 Year

President Donald Trump is burning through taxpayer dollars at breakneck speed.

CNN reports that Trump’s trips to his luxury resort in Florida has cost about $20 million in less than three months—on a pace to outspend in one year the amount former President Barack Obama spent in his entire eight years in office.

The estimate is based on a 2016 Government Accountability Office report on how much a four-day trip Obama took to Florida in 2013 cost: $3.6 million. That price tag includes Secret Service and Coast Guard protection.

Trump spent 21 days of his first 80 days at his Mar-A-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a cost of $21.6 million, CNN estimated. He’s expected to make frequent visits to his private golf club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey in the summer when the weather gets too humid in Florida.

At the same time, New York City said it cost between $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect First Lady Melania Trump and their youngest son Baron, who live at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The president has no problem spending millions in public funds for his resort trips while demanding belt tightening among government agencies, including the Department of Education and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Indeed, Trump’s hypocrisy is blinding. He was a harsh critic of Obama’s golf trips and vacations, tweeting in 2011 that the former president is an “habitual vacationer” on the public’s dime.

The habitual vacationer, @BarackObama, is now in Hawaii. This vacation is costing taxpayers $4 milion +++ while there is 20% unemployment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2011

Who’s the habitual vacationer now?

The government watchdog group Judicial Watch calculated that Obama spent over $97 million on travel during his presidency, based on government records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

If Trump continues his taxpayer spending spree, he will surpass that before the end of this year.

