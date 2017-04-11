Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Tracee Ellis Ross Strike Gold In This Dress?

Staff
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was all smiles as she appeared at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmy event last night in Los Angeles. The Black-ish actress was wearing a gold colored Prabal Gurung spaghetti strap dress with a long golden coat.

Tracee recently slayed on the cover of Health Magazine as she shared her regime to keeping a banging body at age 44.

Keeping her makeup to a minimum, Tracee always brings natural, fresh beauty when it comes to her well-tailored sense of fashion.

She’s known for bringing it when it comes to fierce looks for the red carpet. Does Tracee keep the winning streak going with this golden number? You let us know and vote!


