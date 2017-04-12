Comedian Charlie Murphy Has Died After Leukemia Battle

After a lengthy Leukemia Battle comedian Charlie Murphy has died. Charlie, the older brother of Eddie Murphy was a successful actor and comedian himself, most notably appearing in Chapelle’s Show.

His stories detailing including the night he partied with Prince and his run-in’s with singer the late singer Rick James were legendary.

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie was only 57 years old.