Here’s How Janet Jackson Has Been Planning Her Split From Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson is not new to this thing called love, so it comes as no surprise that she’s calculated when it comes to ending a relationship.

Page Six reports that the singer asked for the locks to be changed on her Trump International pad in New York weeks before splitting from her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana. A source revealed, “She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him.” Since marrying Al Mana back in 2012 and giving birth to son Eissa in January, Janet hasn’t spent that much time at their luxe condo, which she listed for $35,000 a month back in 2014.

Despite Ms. Jackson’s preconceived moves, a source close to the situation insists that “It’s only a separation.” Although neither party came forth to confirm the shocking split, an insider revealed that Janet was tired of being an “obedient muslim.” As you may recall, Jackson was entitled to $100 million if the couple stayed married for five years, and another $100 million if they had a child.

Checkmate.