Rest In Power: Celebrity Reactions To The Death Of Charlie Murphy

Check out the touching tributes.

Comedian Portraits And Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club

Source: Michael Schwartz / Getty


Comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia.

Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. Stars like George Lopez posted heartfelt messages about their relationship with the late star while fans shared some of their favorite Charlie Murphy TV moments. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever.

Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends below.

R.I.P. to the legend.

