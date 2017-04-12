Rest In Power: Celebrity Reactions To The Death Of Charlie Murphy

Comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia.
Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. Stars like George Lopez posted heartfelt messages about their relationship with the late star while fans shared some of their favorite Charlie Murphy TV moments. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever.
Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends below.
R.I.P. to the legend.
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
12 photos Launch gallery
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
1. Comedian George Lopez shared a heartwarming message about his late friend.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.2 of 12
3. Ice-T is still in shock.3 of 12
4. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.4 of 12
5. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.5 of 12
6. Karen Civil shared her condolences.6 of 12
7. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his "Lottery Ticket" co-star7 of 12
8. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.8 of 12
9. DJ Clue was close friends with the New York native.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Agreed.10 of 12
11. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.11 of 12
12. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.12 of 12
comments – Add Yours