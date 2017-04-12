Officer Who Was Caught On Video Brutally Beating A Man Over Jaywalking Has Been Placed On Leave

Another instance of police violence was caught on camera in Sacramento when an officer is recorded tackling and punching a guy to the ground. All of this happened because the victim, Nandi Cain Jr., was allegedly jaywalking. Naomi Montaie recorded the incident and could be heard screaming in horror throughout the video at the cop’s actions. The officer eventually cuffed Cain with more officers arriving on the scene, but not before nearly breaking Cain’s arm. You can watch the footage below. Warning, it’s graphic.

Naomi Montaie told Fox 40 in tears, “I never witnessed anything like that. He just kept hitting him, and kept hitting him, and I was like ‘Oh, my God…why you hitting him like that? Why you hitting him like that? You need to stop hitting him.’ And he kept hitting him.”

Montaie knew Cain from her apartment complex and though they’re not related, she’s lovingly calls him nephew. Cain was on his way home from work when he was stopped by the cops. He told, KCRA 3, “I ask him a number of times if he had any reason or probable cause for pulling me over and he wouldn’t really give me a straight answer the first two or three times.” Cain continued, “As a form of defense, I took off my jacket to let him know that I am unarmed.” Cain was charged with resisting arrest, but this was later dropped on Tuesday.

Once Fox 40 obtained the video, they sent it to the department of the officers involved for review. According to the New York Post, the cop has been placed on leave while the situation continues to be investigated.

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” Cain said. “I thought, as soon as they got me on the ground and they start putting my arms in different positions. I felt like they were going to draw a gun out and shoot me in my back or try to break my arms off or something.” Hopefully, Cain will get justice.

