Jovanie & Lil Yachty Are One-Woman Men In Fun & Flirty “Two Seater” Visual

Rising artist Jovanie delivers a cool, new video for his single “Two Seater,” starring Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty.

The first offering from his upcoming EP, due this summer, “Two Seater” is all about staying loyal to your girl even when the thotties won’t take “no” for an answer. “I got a lot of girls all in my contacts,” Jovanie sings to his one and only, “…but you the only girl I ever contact.” Toward the end of the clip, Yachty and his signature beaded hairdo step into focus with a slightly explicit verse that’s sure to make a lady feel special.

While telling Global Grind about the makingsof the video, Jovanie said, “I’m excited to give my fans a fun and energetic visual to a guarantee smash record.” He also added, “Working with Yachty is dope. It’s like the energy is so organic, it was fun.”

Jovanie let us know we can look forward to plenty of new music soon, but taking a cue from one of our favorite DJs, he pretty much revealed nothing. “In the words of DJ Khaled, everything is top secret. But check out my new video, we coming,” he quipped. Watch it above, exclusively on TIDAL.

Big bro @lilyachty and @coachk44 came through to check up on the kid🙏🏽🚣🏿🚤🛥⛵️ A post shared by Jovanie (@jovanie) on Nov 20, 2016 at 12:37pm PST