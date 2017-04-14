Former NFL Start Aaron Hernandez Acquitted on Murder Charges

Angie Ange

Source: Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty

Former New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez was acquitted Friday for his role in a 2012 double murder that ignited over a spilled drink in the club. The jury acquitted the former NFL star not guilty on most of the eight counts, including murder and assault. Hernadez was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced four to five additional years in prison.

Once a rising star in the league, Hernadez is already serving a life sentence in prison for murdering the brother of his fiancee’s sister, Odin Llyod. Although Friday’s verdict has no implications on the conviction, the Boston courtroom was emotional.

In 2012, the one-time rising star in the NFL signed an extension worth $40 million with the New England Patriots.

