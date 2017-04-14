Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And Twitter Reacts

The real is back.

Staff
REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'

Leave it to Kendrick Lamar to turn a good Friday into a great Friday.

The Compton rapper dropped his fourth studio album, Damn, last night and the Internet just can’t stop talking about the highly anticipated release. If you thought Dot’s 2015 Grammy nominated album To Pimp a Butterfly was politically direct, than Damn may have you voting for Kendrick in the 2020 election.

Lamar tackled Donald Trump, Fox News and his beef with Geraldo Rivera. Fans have been raving about their favorite tracks since it’s midnight release.

Check out some some of the best reactions below!

10 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. The rapper's fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot's hot new album.

