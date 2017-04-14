Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To Go Public With Their Relationship?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been a rumoured couple for several years now — but according to reports, the actors are finally ready to go public with their love.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that although the couple has been exclusive for years, Katie “used to be super worried about public attention.” The insider added that the actress was so concerned about the world’s opinions that she and Jamie have dodged paparazzi with elaborately planned meetings — like their quick getaway to Miami for New Year’s Eve and a private Mexico getaway for Holmes’ birthday in December.

Another source revealed, “To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators. They had it down to a science.” However, Katie is reportedly “tired of playing the hiding game.” The first step in Jamie and Katie’s PDA journey was earlier this month when the alleged couple dined out in the open at a restaurant in NYC. A friend of the couple says “They’re going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe.”

Better late than never!