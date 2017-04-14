Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute To Charlie Murphy In Columbus

John Mayer was right here in Columbus to perform a sellout concert at Schottenstein Center. Towards the end of his set, he called out comedian Dave Chappelle who was greeted with cheers from the audience.
Chappelle welcome the singer and musician to the Midwest calling it the “home of the best.” The comedian also took the time to remember his friend Charlie Murphy who passed on earlier that day from leukemia.
“Today, I got some terrible news. My good friend Charlie Murphy passed away this morning. Everybody in comedy is heartbroken,” Chappelle said.
Charlie Murphy who helped propel The Chappelle Show with the infamous Prince and Rick James skits was 57-years-old.
