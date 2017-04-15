Former Ravens Player Accidentally Hits And Kills Daughter With His Truck

Former Baltimore Ravens player Todd Heap accidentally ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home this week.
Police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home Friday afternoon.
Officials report the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.
