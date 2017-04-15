The DMV
Home > The DMV

Former Ravens Player Accidentally Hits And Kills Daughter With His Truck

Staff
Leave a comment

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Larry French / Getty


Former Baltimore Ravens player Todd Heap accidentally ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home this week.

Police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home Friday afternoon.

Officials report the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.


In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

4 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Baltimore Ravens , NFL , todd heap

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos