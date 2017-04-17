Wiggin’ Out: K. Michelle Shades Kylie Jenner For Stealing Her Look

K. Michelle is never one to bite her tongue — especially when it comes to someone trying to bite her swag.

Over the weekend , the singer was in petty mode after Kylie Jenner debuted her new hairstyle that people are calling “highlighter” hair at a Coachella party. The only problem with Kylie’s new bright green locks is that K. rocked the neon hairdo last month while partying in Atlanta. While the Internet praised Kylie’s hair, K. Michelle felt like it was time to let the world know who the real culture vulture is.

#KMichelle likes her hair better than #KylieJenner's! #Socialites, who rocked the #HighlighterHair look better? A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

The new Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktail spokeswoman shared a side-by-side photo of her and Jenner rocking the neon hair, with the caption,“I like mine better, mine looks magical like I ride unicorns.” When someone defended Kylie in the comments, K. clapped back, “If you don’t take your fan loving of untalented people a** on.”

#Socialites who do you think wore it better? #Cassie or #KylieJenner A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Despite all the shade being thrown, the beef maybe pointless either way, seeing as though Cassie was the first to wear the “highlighter” hair trend before.