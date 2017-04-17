Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated

According to TMZ , the couple have separated after more than 13 years together. Reports say the disastrous NBA season for Melo was a big factor in the split. “The current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months,” a source tells the site, adding that La La has moved out of the family home into her own NYC pad, but that the parents to 10-year-oldare keeping things very amicable.

Sounds like a lot is changing in Melo’s life these days, with his future as a Knick highly uncertain. Team president Phil Jackson even said publicly in recent weeks that Melo might benefit from a “change of scenery” and might be “better off somewhere else.” Harsh.