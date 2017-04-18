Say What? Drake’s Home Was Robbed By A Super Thirsty Fan

Drake ‘s fans always go hard when it comes to the 6 God, but one young lady took her thirst for Drizzy a little too far.

The rapper’s home is the latest celeb estate to be burglarized, however, this time it wasn’t for the money and jewelry. TMZ reports that a member of Drake’s crew walked into the house at 10:30 PM on April 3 and found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies.

When the cops arrived, the woman reportedly told them she had permission to enter, which she did not. She then confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. No word on how the woman got into the house or how long she was there, being that Drake wasn’t home at the time and there were no signs of forced entry.

Despite the stolen goods added up to less than $20 in stolen property, the lady was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Drizzy has yet to comment on the thirsty bandit.