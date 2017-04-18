Bill O’Reilly Allegedly Called A Black Woman At Fox News ‘Hot Chocolate’

Fox News Channel hostcontinues to get the dragging of his career as more women come forth about being sexually harassed by him. Attorneysays she assisted a Black Fox News clerical worker who claimed O’Reilly called her “hot chocolate.”

At the time of the alleged harassment back in 2008, the woman was working for a different broadcaster. However, O’Reilly’s office was close to her desk. “He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar,” Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter. “He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared.”

Bloom says she talked to three witnesses who knew the woman at the time and they confirmed that she was unsettled after each work day. “She was afraid if she told him to knock it off she’d get fired,” Bloom said. “Now that she’s aware this is all in the news, she’s decided to phone in a complaint to the Fox News hotline.”

Bloom is also representing radio personality Wendy Walsh, who says she was pushed out of Fox News after denying O’Reilly’s advances. Bloom announced the Black women’s call of sexual harassment via Twitter on Tuesday. Another woman is also expected to report harassment by O’Reilly sooner than later.

I represent a new woman who just phoned in a complaint of sexual and racial harassment against Bill O'Reilly to the Fox News hotline. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 18, 2017

Bloom sent a letter to the New York State Division of Human Rights earlier this month asking that they intervene at Fox News. She proclaimed the network a “cesspool of sexual harassment, intimidation and retaliation” — not too far off from Rep. Maxine Waters’ title for Fox News, “a sexual harassment enterprise.”

The New York Times broke the story that Fox and O’Reilly have paid $13 million in settlements since 2002 to five women who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment. Since this report, over 50 advertisers have retracted their ads from The O’Reilly Factor. O’Reilly is conveniently on a two-week vacation while Fox News decides if they want to keep his still highly rated show on the network.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: